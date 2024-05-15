"Complex"⎯Prepping for property tax changes in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado state lawmakers are praising new property tax rules they passed in the bi-partisan Senate Bill 233.

Governor Jared Polis will likely sign the bill into law.

The promise is tax cuts while maintaining funding for K through 12 education.

It is up to county assessors across the state to put the new rules in place.

The team at the El Paso County Assessor’s Office often take on the role of tutors teaching how property tax is calculated.

“It's often hard to explain to a person how their taxes are calculated,” said El Paso County Assessor, Mark Flutcher

Senate Bill 233 makes the tax calculation more complex.

“Now that we're throwing in some of these changes with the new legislation, it is going to become even more complicated,” said Flutcher.

Property taxes are the funding source for schools, and a portion of local government budgets.

Property owners see line items on their property tax bill, but it is currently a single rate.

In 2025 it splits.

One calculation for local government with a rate going down

The other for the school district where you live, with the rate going up.

There'll be two avenues to arrive at two different assessed values, that will become your one total assessed value,” said Flutcher.

Staff members at the El Paso County Assessor’s Office are discussing ways to help taxpayers better understand the new method of calculating their property tax.

Flutcher said, “We'll probably create something for our front counter to hand out to folks as well as put that on our website to explain the more complicated property tax calculation that's going to go into effect.

