Company selected to manage and operate historic Colorado Springs Auditorium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City has announced the company, AVA Presents, has been selected as the new managing operator for the historic Colorado Springs Auditorium.

The auditorium is located near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and East Kiowa Street.

The City says this decision follows a year-long process to identify a qualified partner that can revitalize, operate and reactivate the Downtown venue.

The Colorado Springs Auditorium was built more than 100 years ago and was originally designed as a multi-purpose space to serve the cultural and entertainment needs of the community.

In recent years, the City says the building has required significant maintenance.

According to the City, AVA Presents was selected by an internal committee, and they bring decades of experience in venue management and live event production, with a track record of activating historical venues across the country.

“This is an important step forward in bringing new life to one of our most beloved civic buildings," said Ryan Trujillo, Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Colorado Springs. “This project reflects our commitment to thoughtful downtown investment through public-private partnerships to create improved cultural investments for all residents.”

The City says AVA Presents plans to revitalize the City Auditorium as a dynamic, all purpose venue that hosts the following:



concerts

festivals

community events

cultural programming

The goal of AVA Presents is to restore the historic space and make it accessible, inclusive and vibrant.

“I am a Colorado Springs native and went to Palmer High, just blocks from the auditorium, so, this building holds personal meaning for me,” said Jesse Morreale, Principal of AVA Presents. “We’re honored to return it to the community as a destination for arts, culture, and shared experiences, not just as a concert venue, but a creative heartbeat for downtown.”

The proposed lease agreement includes the following:



A five-year initial term with four optional five-year renewals, allowing up to 25 years of partnership.

All capital improvement investments will be made by AVA Presents.

The City is not required to contribute any funds towards correcting deferred maintenance or to renovation and modernization of the property.

Continued City ownership of the building, while AVA Presents oversees renovation, restoration, and preservation of the building, and day-to-day operations and programming once the venue is restored to operation.

A commitment to reintegrate community and cultural programming into the venue’s calendar.



Colorado Springs City Council will need to approve the agreement in order for it to be finalized.

