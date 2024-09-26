Community shows up for funeral for 'unclaimed' Air Force Veteran in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's the familiar melody played at military funerals, the solemn 24 notes of "Taps" honoring the sacrifices of our nation's most faithful servants. But on this day, the more than 100 people there did not know the 79-year-old "unclaimed veteran" they showed up to support at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

"We're here to honor Air Force Sergeant (Leroy) Abbott, who served during the Vietnam War," said Pikes Peak National Cemetery's Tommy Hoffland as he began the funeral service.

Dianne Derby Community gathers to honor 'unclaimed' veteran.

But the two people seated in the front row, Chesna and Robert Hume, did know Abbott.

Dianne Derby Chesna and Robert Hume at Sergeant Leroy Abbot's funeral.

"On behalf of the President United States, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and a very grateful nation, I present you this flag as a symbol of your loved one's faithful and dedicated service to our great nation," said Retired Air Force Brigadier General Cary Chun as he presented the flag to the couple.

Dianne Derby Retired Air Force Brigadier General Cary Chun presents the flag to Chesna and Robert Hume.

"We knew Lee for about 40 years," said Robert Hume as he stood up to speak at the funeral next to his wife, Chesna. "He was a good hand, very patriotic."

Dianne Derby Chesna and Robert Hume.

Less than 24 hours earlier, I connected with the couple after an extensive search to find anyone who knew him. The couple told me Abbott worked and lived with them on their cattle ranch in Manter, Kansas for decades. They say Abbott moved from their ranch to Pueblo a few years ago. They said they spoke with him weekly on the phone and when he stopped answering their calls they asked law enforcement to check on him. Eventually, they figured out the name of the senior community facility where he lived, Villa Pueblo, and were told by staff that he passed away. Yesterday I told the couple a funeral was planned for him in Colorado Springs.

Dianne Derby Chesna and Robert Hume honor Sergeant Leroy Abbott.

"We were so glad you called otherwise we would have missed out," said Mrs. Hume. "We're glad we're here."

Mrs. Hume described Abbott as a tall, lanky, old-fashioned cowboy who kept his private room on their property immaculately clean.

"He came here to work for us from an employment agency in Denver, H&R employment," said Mr. Hume. "When he arrived, I asked him what he wanted to do, and he said, 'I'd like to take care of cattle if I could.' That's what he did."

The couple said Abbott eventually became head of their cattle operation.

Robert Hume: I asked him what he did in the Air Force. He said, 'I did what they told me.'

Dianne Derby: That was all he told you?

Robert Hume: That's all he told me. But he was drafted during the Vietnam War, and he was stationed at Minot, North Dakota, at an Air Force base.

Dianne Derby: What did he tell you about his family?

Robert Hume: We don't know much about his family. He never communicated. He never got a letter from them or anything.

But for the Humes, Abbott was part of their family, and they did not hesitate to travel more than 250 miles at the last minute to honor the man they knew, alongside so many others who did not.

"When you wrote the term 'unclaimed veteran' that's just such a sad, sad term," said Chun. "Anyone who served our great nation should never be buried alone. So it was an honor for me to be here. It was an honor for me to put on the uniform and pay last respects to Sgt. Abbott and may he rest in peace."

Sgt. Abbott's remains were buried in Section 7 of the cemetery immediately following the ceremony. Right now there is a temporary marker in place. The permanent headstone will be installed in 60 days.

You can watch the funeral service below:

Pikes Peak National Cemetery lays 'unclaimed' Air Force Veteran Sergeant Leroy Abbott to rest

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.