Community members worried about fire risks from homeless camps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People in Colorado Springs are going to social media, worried about safety from homeless camps.

Potential fire danger is one major concern, especially when red flag warnings are in effect.

"Very concerning," said Tom Harold, who lives next to the Cottonwood Creek Trail.

Harold says he did not know there was a campsite near the trail.

"Crazy, I didn't know this homeless camp was back here," Harold said. "Pretty dry down here. I will be very worried if he starts a fire."

Several people expressed their concern over this particular campsite. Some say they saw some kids playing around the tent, and others say they need to report campsites because of the high fire danger.

"We get these calls nearly daily," said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

McConnellogue says 600 fires from homeless camps were reported in 2023, and 425 fires have been reported so far this year.

"Typically those homeless campfires are in the areas with light fuels," McConnellogue said. "Fire takes off rapid rate."

He says if you see smoke, report it right away.

