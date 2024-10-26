Community members worried about aggressive driving near Centennial Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Reckless drivers are causing major headaches for people who live near Centennial Blvd. and 30th Street.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, one motorcyclist died there from a fatal crash in 2023.

A viewer, Jay Mullenix, reached out to News5 with concerns over excessive speeding.

Mullenix is a veteran and loud noises from aggressive drivers have triggered his PTSD.

"It lasts for minutes to hours," Mullenix said.

He says this issue is bigger than having a loud noise every day. It's about safety.

"There's a lot of pedestrians out there. There are a lot of bike riders," Mullenix said. "I'm concerned that there's going to be really bad accident."

Mullenix was fed up with aggressive speeding on the road, so he installed a camera in his backyard to record drivers.

"I wanted to be able to show what was going on Centennial Blvd," Mullenix said.

I asked the Colorado Springs Police Department if it would be possible to increase speed enforcement in a certain area.

"If we are seeing areas with more crashes, we are going to be out there," Caitlin Ford with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

However, that could be challenging with the limited resources.

"Dangerous behavior all across the city," Ford said. "It's not just this one area. We have to be strategic with how we are going to do enforcement."

Mullenix says he wants to see some solutions.

"I know cops can't be there a whole day, but maybe speed cameras. Something that just brings attention to the fact that you are driving this fast," Mullenix said.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.