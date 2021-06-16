Community members present auditorium plan to commissioners

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local non-profit is hoping to make big changes to the downtown Colorado Springs auditorium. The group presented its plan to El Paso County Commissioners Tuesday.

"It's a legacy project for all of us," Linda Weise, President and CEO of the Community Cultural Collective at the City Auditorium said, "I think one of the things inspiring me, and the opportunity that we have here is to create history for the generation that maybe hasn't paid as attention to it much it."

Weise is the founder of the Colorado Springs Conservatory, which provides fine arts education to students throughout southern Colorado.

The plan in the works would preserve the historical building and make expansions including a flexible venue facing the historical stage and proscenium, as well as community gathering spaces.

The hope is to prepare the nearly century-old building for the future as the area continues to grow.

"We are looking to create a true, community cultural hub," Weise said, "this is going to be able to provide access to the arts, to culture to who we are as a community for people across the region."

Discussions are in the works with the city and the non-profit to get ownership of the building, this would make the building eligible for certain tax credits for the cost of the project.

