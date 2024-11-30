Community members express mixed feelings over proposed site of Buc-ee's

PALMER LAKE — The popular convenience store Buc-ee's could be coming to Palmer Lake.

The proposed site is on the Southwest side of Interstate 25 and County Line Road.

"This can't be real. It's ridiculous," Travis Dezellem said.

Dezellem organized an online petition against a proposal to put a 74-thousand-square-foot convenience store, "Buc-ee's."

Dezellem says more than 1,200 people signed the petition in less than 48 hours.

"This is now how our community is. We don't believe a giant store next to people's homes," Dezellem said.

Several homeowners living near the proposed site are concerned about their home values.

"I think property values will go down because all they are going to be looking at is, big yellow Buc-ee's," Susan Keene said.

Others who support the proposal on social media say people need more jobs for the youth and young people.

Dezellem says he likes having the store and boosting the local economy.

"Not here. It doesn't make sense. It's not a good location. It's right next to people's homes," Dezellem said.

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees will have a hearing on December 12th to discuss whether it would be possible to move to the next step in annexing the county land.

Mayor of Palmer Lake said on her Facebook page, "I will gather the facts and information and hear from local residents to determine the best course of action when I am called upon to vote."

According to Palmer Lake's website, a public information meeting will be held on December 3rd at 6 PM at Palmer Lake Elementary School, where community members can hear more information about the proposed site from the developer.

"Please listen to us. A lot of people are upset with this. It's going to make things harder for many people here," Keene said.

____

