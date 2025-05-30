Community concerns escalate as Palmer Lake Board approves eligibility for proposed Buc-ee's development

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday night, the board voted 6-1 to declare that the land where developers wish to build Buc-ee's is eligible for annexation. This decision marks a significant step in the development process, drawing considerable attention and concern from the community.

One local resident spoke against the Buc-ee's development, highlighting the overwhelming community opposition to the proposal.

“I’m here to oppose this egregious development. You know, there was a verbal poll here about an hour ago, who's for Buc-ee's? Zero voices. Who's against Buc-ee's? Literally everyone,” remarked Kane Cotton, underscoring the unanimous sentiment against the development within the gathering.

His speech painted a dire picture of the project's potential consequences.

“They’re gonna suck out our water,” warned Cotton, noting the proximity of the site to critical conservation easements and the likelihood of clear-cutting to make way for the store.

His family has deep roots in Palmer Lake, with a lineage that stretches back to the 1910s.

“This is a small community,” argued Cotton, “and in their master plan, they have it written: zero big box stores. We don’t want big box stores.”

His frustration ran deep as he recalled his experience in previous meetings.

“I was here in December, standing in 28-degree weather, and they wouldn’t let us in. This is not an open meeting. I’m standing out here today (Thursday) in the freaking rain.” criticized Cotton of the Board for what he described as a lack of accommodation and transparency, adding, “The trustees and the mayor are being dishonest.”

Following intense public outcry, the Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to approve a resolution determining the eligibility of the proposed Buc-ee's site for annexation.

The potential development would be located just southwest of County Line Road and I-25, occupying about 30 acres with plans for 780 parking spots and 120 fueling stations.

However, this vote merely established the eligibility of the land for annexation and did not make a final decision on the annexation itself.

In contrast, Trustee Shana Ball addressed the concerns raised by residents during the same meeting, advocating for the board's adherence to state statutes governing the application process for annexations.

“This hearing is a statute. It’s regulated by state statute that anybody who wants to submit an application has a legal right to a hearing," explained Ball. “We are not going to be voting on the actual annexation itself, just at the hearing on whether or not their application meets all the legal criteria set by the state of Colorado.”

Ball emphasized the board's commitment to following legal processes while allowing public input.

“The board plays an important role in making sure that those laws are followed," said Ball. "We have to adhere to all of the state statutes. It also has to be public, and so we also have to allow citizens to comment on that.”

She acknowledged the frustrations of those who felt left out.

“This is the only building owned by the Town of Palmer Lake, and it is the largest building that we have to accommodate.” she adds, "I know the integrity matters, I tried to force a judge, tried to force the town to hold it somewhere else. A judge denied it because it wasn't within our capability."

Additionally, she addressed accusations of secret meetings, stating that any executive sessions were held legally under the advice of the town attorney and were properly posted for public awareness.

“People are saying, ‘well, you're having secret meetings, you're colluding, you're taking bribes and you're taking money.’ None of that is happening at all. I mean, I'm happy to show people my bank accounts. I'm not getting any money for this,” said Ball.

Despite Ball's reassurances, the community remains skeptical. Cotton reiterated the need for better communication and engagement.

“If you want to be transparent, get a big venue, let people come in, let people sit, let people talk. That's not happening here,” said Cotton.

He reiterated that issues surrounding water scarcity are critical, especially considering local aquifers like the Arapaho and Dawson.

“Why do you think that is? Because they know it’s true,” he asserted, referring to concerns that residents feel are being ignored.

As the debate surrounding the Buc-ee's development intensifies, both sides remain firm in their positions.

While opponents express concerns regarding environmental impact and local governance, town officials argue that they are following established legal procedures designed to facilitate a fair and transparent process.

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees has planned a further hearing and discussion that's scheduled for June 18 with the Palmer Lake Planning Commission.

___

____

