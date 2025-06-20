Community Anchor Academy in Colorado Springs offers guidance for formerly incarcerated people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Corrections show the state has nearly 18,000 inmates. It is estimated that hundreds of people are released from prison every day.

Many say getting back on their feet is tough, but one organization in southeast Colorado Springs is working to change that.

Community Anchor Academy, located near South Circle Drive, offers a variety of job placement programs and mentorship to those who need it the most.

"(I was) making stupid decisions and I ended up getting 18 years in prison as a teenager," said William Taylor.

Taylor says he got out of prison in 2016, but life after prison wasn't easy.

"They just throw you in the fire," said Taylor.

In 2017, everything changed. He got connected to the Community Anchor Academy. That led to an opportunity to learn how to give a haircut professionally. It was a second chance for him to get back to his life.

He started his own barber business.

The organization assists more than 800 people annually, primarily individuals who have been incarcerated.

Its founder, Juaquin Mobley, was once incarcerated, too.

"I experienced incarceration early in my 20s. I'm 40 now. When I was in there, I recognized the need for programs like ours," said Mobley.

Mobley says students will learn how to operate a forklift, work in IT and cut hair. Most importantly, the center focuses on mentorship. He says more young adults are seeking resources at the center.

"We have somebody who wouldn't let you fail," said Taylor. "Find your purpose. Chase it until you can't run anymore."

