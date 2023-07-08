Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Communication lines down in Cripple Creek after hail and thunderstorms

Hail in Cripple Creek damages communication lines
Diann Pritchard
Multiple communication lines are down in the town of Cripple Creek.
Hail in Cripple Creek damages communication lines
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 21:15:01-04

CRIPPLE CREEK, COLORADO — Communication lines are down in the town of Cripple Creek after the recent hail and thunderstorms, according to the Cripple Creek Police Department.

The department says that multiple lines are down across the town, including one on Thurlow Ave. and one on May Ave. located near the Silverhouse Bed & Breakfast.

It is unclear at this time how many lines are down, and when they will be restored. Cripple Creek Police say those who live near downed communication lines may have issues with their landlines, as well as their cable services.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing