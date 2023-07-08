Communication lines down in Cripple Creek after hail and thunderstorms

CRIPPLE CREEK, COLORADO — Communication lines are down in the town of Cripple Creek after the recent hail and thunderstorms, according to the Cripple Creek Police Department.

The department says that multiple lines are down across the town, including one on Thurlow Ave. and one on May Ave. located near the Silverhouse Bed & Breakfast.

It is unclear at this time how many lines are down, and when they will be restored. Cripple Creek Police say those who live near downed communication lines may have issues with their landlines, as well as their cable services.

