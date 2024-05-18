Watch Now
CommonSpirit Health and Anthem reach new deal Friday

Posted at 8:39 PM, May 17, 2024
SOUTHERN COLORADO — CommonSpirit Health and Anthem insurance have reached a new deal. It means people who have Anthem insurance will be in network when they are treated at CommonSpirit facilities.

This deal comes after CommonSpirit Health system became out-of-network for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance customers on May 1.

In addition, Anthem says any health care services members may have received at CommonSpirit since May 1 will be covered at in-network benefit levels.

This new deal is set to expire in five years.
