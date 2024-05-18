CommonSpirit Health and Anthem reach new deal Friday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — CommonSpirit Health and Anthem insurance have reached a new deal. It means people who have Anthem insurance will be in network when they are treated at CommonSpirit facilities.

This deal comes after CommonSpirit Health system became out-of-network for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance customers on May 1.

WATCH: No deal announced, CommonSpirit Health system now out-of-network for Anthem Colorado

In addition, Anthem says any health care services members may have received at CommonSpirit since May 1 will be covered at in-network benefit levels.

This new deal is set to expire in five years.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.