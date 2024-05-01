Commonspirit and Anthem disagreement deadline approaching

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurance company and Commonspirit Health need to come to an agreement by Tuesday night, or their contract expires.

They have been under contract since 2020. If both sides can not reach an agreement, four hospitals in our area will no longer accept Anthem as part of in-network insurance.

Below is a list of the hospitals that will be impacted:



Penrose Hospital - Colorado Springs

St. Francis Hospital - Colorado Springs

St. Thomas More - Cañon City

St. Mary-Corwin - Pueblo

If no agreement is reached Tuesday night, Anthem insurance customers would need to find new doctors or pay higher out of network charges for medical services.

According to our news partner The Gazette, a typical $10 co-pay could increase to a $150 charge.

As we previously reported, negotiations are at a stalemate because of financial costs.

Anthem insurance claims Commonspirit is charging too much for medical care, while Commonspirit says they raised prices because health care costs in general are rising.

The two sides have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to reach a new contract, make an extension, or part ways.

The Gazette's Debby Kelley contributed to this report.

