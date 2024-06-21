Commanding General gives State of Fort Carson address

FORT CARSON — It is an important day at Fort Carson with a review of successes from the past year and a look at plans for the upcoming year.

Major General David Doyle gave his State of Fort Carson address on Thursday

He praised soldiers as individuals for their dedicated service to the country.

The Commanding General also recognized the teamwork it requires for the army to be successful.

He said Fort Carson works to be a good neighbor locally while also deploying on missions making an impact globally.

“Over the past year, we've had each of our brigades deploy all over the world. In fact, there was a point in time when the sun didn't set on a Fort Carson soldier. And we're going to do more of that in the future,”

The General also recognized soldiers who have excelled over that last year.

That includes Specialist Nicholas Swope, a Colorado native, who was named Fort Carson’s Solider of the Year.

