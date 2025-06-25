Coming from farther away and staying longer: how tourism to Pikes Peak Region is changing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak region welcomed half a million more visitors in 2024 compared to 2023, with travelers coming from farther away and staying longer, according to new research data.

"Both spending and visitation were up over 2023," said Doug Price, President and CEO of VisitCOS.

When asked if this increase was expected, Price said VisitCOS was not initially certain what the numbers would show.

"We didn't know exactly where it was going to go," said Price. "We did not really know if '24 was going to be up over '23 or not. As it turned out, it was."

The Longwoods research study revealed several key trends, including a decrease in the percentage of visitors from within Colorado, indicating more travelers are coming from outside the state.

"That's a strategic move for us," said Price.

Visitors are also extending their stays in the Pikes Peak region, with the average visit increasing by half a night year over year.

According to Price, events have become the biggest draw for tourists. He mentioned recent events like Pikes Peak Pride and the Hill Climb, with the U.S. Senior Open starting Thursday.

"Those sorts of events draw people from all over the country," said Price.

Local attractions are noticing the shift as well. A spokesman for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum reported the venue has "seen a strong trend over the past two summers, featuring more out-of-town guests."

Some workers at Old Colorado City businesses say they are seeing the changes firsthand. Samantha Jurina, who is entering her third summer working as a manager at Mother Muffs, says she's noticed the changing visitor demographics.

"It's just so packed with people from everywhere," said Jurina. "Obviously I check IDs. I'm a bartender, so I see a bunch of different IDs from everywhere."

Price pointed to increased accessibility as a factor in the region's tourism growth, noting that the airport now offers more flights to and from more locations than ever before.

