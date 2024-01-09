Combat the wind and cold combo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wind is in the forecast as freezing temperatures are expected to return across much of Colorado.

“Some long-range models indicating more of an Arctic outbreak towards the weekend and early next week,” said KOAA News 5 Meteorologist, Alan Rose.

Wind multiplies the potential impacts from cold.

There is a formula that shows how wind increases the intensity of cold, called the Wind Chill Factor.

“When the wind chills are dangerously low, especially when they're down below zero, negative 10, negative 20. Frostbite can settle. And hypothermia can happen really quickly,” said Rose.

When it is extremely cold it is important to insulate your body with extra layers and covering for extremities like head and hands.

It is also a good time to look for spots in your home that may need some insulation.

“That wind can affect your heating bill and your comfort in your home,” said Colorado Springs Utilities Efficiency Supervisor, Gabriel Caunt.

When temperatures drop demand on the Colorado Springs Utilities system increases.

“We do see higher natural gas demand with the combination of cold weather and wind together,” said Caunt, “So it increases how hard your furnace has to work or your heat pump if you have one of those to keep your keep your home warm.”

Wind is like forced air and if you have breaks or spaces around windows and doors it pushes through the gaps.

“There's a number of low-cost things you can do to help reduce your bill increase your comfort in your home,” said Caunt.

Inexpensive weather stripping can slow the cold air.

Even a rolled towel in front of a door helps.

Closing drapes at night slows airflow.

Then, opening them during the day to let the sun in adds some heat.

Better windows, and insulation are more expensive and the more efficient solutions.

This year Colorado Springs Utilities increased rebates for insulation installation by close to triple the amount for customers who qualify.

There is potential for a rebate of up to $750.00.

“We have additional funding this year through some things that the state has asked us to do through our clean heat plan, which is designed to reduce natural gas use in the state,” said Caunt.

Anyone is welcome at the Colorado Springs Utilities Conservation Center to get ideas on how to improve energy efficiency and learn about rebate programs.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.