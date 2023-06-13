Colorado's Safe2Tell program sees 26% decrease in tips in May

DENVER — Colorado's Safe2Tell program received a total of 2,662 tips in May, a 12% decrease from April, according to the monthly report released Tuesday.

The report shows tips regarding bullying, suicide threats, and school complaints continue to be the top threats reported to Safe2Tell.

“In the past five years, suicide threats have regularly been the top report to Safe2Tell,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a release. “Although that category moved from being the most reported concern last month, reports of both bullying and suicide threats are a continued reminder that we need to check in with our youth and ensure they know that mental wellness services and urgent safety help are available.”

The Safe2Tell program has grown immensely since it was put in place after the Columbine High School shooting.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

