Colorado’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program launches Wednesday

COLORADO — The Polis Administration is commemorating 48 years of saving households money on energy costs by launching Colorado’s Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program.

It was launched Wednesday in celebration of National Weatherization Day. The Polis Administration says funding was provided by the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which expands access to energy efficiency improvements and high-efficiency electric appliances.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis released the following statement regarding the HEAR program:

"We are focused on saving Coloradans money on energy bills by increasing access to high-efficiency heat pumps and better insulation for homes. Upgrades like these save Coloradans money on utilities, make homes more comfortable year-round, and protect our clean air." Colorado Governor Jared Polis

According to the Polis Administration, Colorado is the first state in the nation to integrate HEAR funding into its weatherization program, which they say advances the program's goals are to do the following:



greenhouse gas emissions

lower energy bills

improve home comfort and safety

The administration says last year, Colorado's weatherization program served around 4,000 people, reducing emissions equal to the energy of 1,800 homes.

“Cutting emissions from building heating and energy use is essential to achieve our ambitious climate goals,” said Colorado Energy Office (CEO) Executive Director Will Toor. “Our weatherization program has helped Coloradans reduce their energy use and save money on utility costs for more than four decades. With this key funding from the IRA, our office is ready to extend the benefits of this program to even more hardworking Colorado families.”

If you are a low-income household and are interested in receiving weatherization services, click here.

