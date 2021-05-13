Colorado's GOP delegation differ on decision to demote Liz Cheney

COLORADO SPRINGS — The demotion of Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney happened with a closed-door vote by House Republicans. Three of Colorado's seven representatives in the nation’s capital are Republican.

Representative Doug Lamborn did specifically say how he voted. In a release he said, ” Today’s vote was not about her impeachment vote, it was about the direction and future of the Republican conference and supporting the will of our voters.”

Representative Lauren Boebert is from the Western Slope of Colorado, but Pueblo is included in her large district. The vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump voted to remove Cheney from her leadership position. She tweeted, “Liz Cheney is the GOP of the past. We are not going back.”

Colorado 4th Congressional District Representative, Ken Buck did not vote to remove Cheney. “Liz Cheney was canceled for speaking her mind,” said Buck

