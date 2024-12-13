Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles on Thanksgiving to try and save a horse

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — While most were enjoying a holiday meal with their families, a Colorado woman who has made it her mission to help horses for years didn't turn down a cry for help from a complete stranger this Thanksgiving.

Gina Hluska runs an all-volunteer organization north of Colorado Springs called Elite Equine Rescue. Hluska saw a need for performance horses that require rehab, retraining or re-homing. The organization was founded in 2018, and in just this past year Hluska explained they have rescued, rehabbed and re-homed nearly 60 horses.

On Thanksgiving this year, someone from Haskell County, Kansas reached out for help with a horse that used to compete in barrel racing. Hluska explained that just like a first responder, she's willing to help 24/7 365 days a year and made the approximately 300-mile trip to help.

"Well, initially, she was open, just via text conversation, to accepting help," Hluska said of the horse owner in Kansas. "She led us to believe that she was willing to cooperate. Once we had our people arrive on scene, she had locked the facility and was not allowing anybody access to the horse. So that's when the sheriff got involved."

Hluska added the horse, named Cowboy, was locked in a pen with no food and water.

"That was the worst condition I had ever seen," Hluska said. "When you initially get in and on scene, on something like that, you go to work mode... you recognize the brevity of the situation, and your mind kind of goes into action. Most importantly, we had to get him out of there. We had to get him safe."

Community members, strangers Hluska had never met, stepped in to help in any way they could. Hluska described Cowboy's condition as heart-wrenching, but she was grateful for the actions of others trying to get him help, one person providing heavy equipment to help get the horse into a trailer.

"In cases like this. It kind of makes you lose faith in humanity a little bit," Hluska stated. But then when you see everybody that comes together in that same effort because you share that same passion. Then it just makes you realize that it's just you know certain people in certain circumstances, and it gives you a little more faith."

Hluska made the 300-mile trip back to her rescue near Fox Run Regional Park with Cowboy.

"There was no meat on his bones," Hluska said. "So for him to have any chance, any bit of a fighting chance, we had to step at the end, then and there, in that moment. He received IV fluids, electrolytes, small, frequent meals to slowly introduce his body. Unfortunately, when an animal is that malnourished for that long, reintroducing nutrients via the GI tract and not just IV, can be a little bit tricky and risky. Sometimes it's a shock to his internal system and the organs and the body succumbs to that."

Cowboy passed away a few days later. The sheriff for Haskell County tells News 5 the case is now in the hands of their district attorney and the original owner of the horse could face a charge of animal neglect, a misdemeanor.

"Every case that we don't succeed in, that we're not successful in, saving is hard," Hluska added. "Recognizing that we can't save the world in regards to saving every horse, but if we can save one horse, then we change the world for that horse."

Hluska's rescue efforts continue, as she shared a message to other horse owners.

"If you recognize that there is a horse in need, don't stay quiet," Hluska shared. "It's not something that's taboo. Somebody needs to know... I think people need to know that there are resources out there, and it's not something that we need to be prideful about. It's something that we need to recognize that the animal needs to come first."

Hluska understands that many horse owners don't intend to mistreat the animal, but it is better to take action earlier rather than later when reaching out for help.

If you see possible animal neglect or abuse, contact your local authorities with specific details.

It isn't clear what led to Cowboy's severe health issues, if he wasn't getting any food, enough, or the right kind. Given the situation, News 5 wanted to highlight the cost of owning a horse can vary depending on the resources you already have at hand. From the initial cost of the horse, to feed, grooming supplies, vet care and unexpected costs. Care Credit broke down the costs in 2023 for anyone considering horse ownership, click herefor more on that resource. Hluska says that by her estimates, the average monthly cost is about $550 per horse. However, Hluska added one of the best ways to find out if horse ownership is right for you, you can volunteer for organizations like hers. Click here for more information on volunteer opportunities or to donate to Elite Equine Rescue.

Hluska continues to add to the services at her rescue, expecting to have a Halotherapy stall in the next month. The therapy is a salt treatment to help with respiratory issues, one of many ways Hluska treats horses with non-invasive care alongside veterinary support and treatment.

Click here for updates from Elite Equine Rescue on their Facebook page.





