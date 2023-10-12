Colorado volunteer goes above and beyond and catches some gnarly air

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Skateboarders in Colorado are well-familiar with the parts and pieces it takes to put together a skateboard. For one Longmont nonprofit, it requires plenty of trucks, tape and volunteers in the community.

"Our tagline is fueled by people power," said Diana Ralston, the founder and executive director of Can'd Aid. "And really, every single one of our programs is successful because of passionate volunteers."

Can'd Aid has been putting on volunteer projects for years, building bikes and skateboards and giving them to kids. They count on the community to staff their assembly nights, including volunteers like Randy Minich.

"He comes to every single one of our skateboard builds, whether it's two hours from his home, or 15 minutes from his home, he's here," said Ralston. "He does quality control, he goes above and beyond every single time."

His passion for giving back is why we're honoring Randy as this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero.

"To me, [He's] the epitome of a Can'd Aid volunteer," said Ralston. "[He] gets here, meets people, sees the magic, and feels that amazing feeling of doing something good for someone else."