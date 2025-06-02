Colorado veteran surprised with mortgage-free smart home during Mets game

NEW YORK (KOAA) — A veteran from Colorado was surprised with a life-changing gift on Memorial Day while being recognized during a Mets game in New York.

"Sergeant Major Daniel Hendrix dedicated his life to serving his country," a news release from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation reads. "During his military career, Hendrix served as an Avenger crew member in Bosnia, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, where he played a vital role as an IED hunter and route clearer, ensuring the safety of his fellow soldiers. His service came at a great cost—he lost his left leg in a parachute accident."

During the baseball game on Monday, Sergeant Major Hendrix was being recognized on the field with his family by his side when the news was shared that he had been accepted into the Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Program. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is planning to build his family a mortgage-free smart home with technology and design features to meet his specific needs and restore his day-to-day independence.

“The opportunity to have an accessible home is a gift,” said Sergeant Major Hendrix. “I came here expecting some military recognition for Memorial Day...My life has changed in the last few minutes.”

Sergeant Major Hendrix is from Monument. News5 requested an interview, but the family is still taking time to digest this big news.

ABOUT THE TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION:

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

