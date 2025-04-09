Colorado Task Force 1, three CSFD members, returning home from Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN — Colorado Task Force 1, which includes three members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), are heading home from Tennessee.

The team spent three days in an area near Memphis where they were staging in anticipation of potential water rescues due to storms and flooding.

The team left Friday evening for the assignment. CSFD says they are expected to arrive home in the afternoon or evening on Wednesday.

