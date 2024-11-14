Colorado State Patrol Trooper injured in crash Wednesday, expected to be okay

EL PASO COUNTY — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 115 in El Paso County.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. where the highway intersects with Turkey Creek Road.

The Trooper, who has not been named at this time, was airlifted to the hospital for their injuries. CSP says the trooper is expected to be okay.

The other driver involved in the crash, who CSP says is suspected of a DUI, was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their name and condition have not been released at this time.

CSP says no other injuries were reported in the crash.

"What else do we need to say to convince drivers to pay attention?" said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "If the steering wheel is in your hands, you must be sober, your eyes must be up, and it is your responsibility to keep everyone else on the road safe. There are no warnings for failing to move over, there are no warnings for impaired driving, just long-lasting consequences. Do your job as a driver and focus on the task at hand. Our families, our lives, and your safety depend on it"

