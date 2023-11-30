Colorado State Patrol seeking to minimize the burden of auto and catalytic converter theft

COLORADO — The Colorado State Patrol announced the availability of grant money to help reduce monetary burdens for auto theft victims.

Under Senate Bill 23-257, the state treasurer was required to transfer $5 million from the general fund for auto theft prevention programs across the state. The Colorado State Patrol is one of the agencies selected to receive funds from this grant.

Through the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) and the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (BATTLE) Motor Vehicle Theft Program money is accessible to victims of auto theft and catalytic converter theft.

Oftentimes after a vehicle or catalytic converter theft, there can be a backlog of other expenses that can follow being without a vehicle. The grant money seeks to offset these costs.

The costs that can be covered under this grant for victims are as follows:

alternative transportation

public transportation

ride-share services

rental vehicle services

cleaning and sanitation fees

towing and storage fees

catalytic converter hardening devices

steering wheel locks

If you are a victim of auto theft or catalytic converter theft, visit here to get assistance with these costs.

