Colorado State Patrol releases body cam footage showing fatal crash after CSP cruiser stolen

Colorado State Patrol has recently released body camera footage of a fatal crash involving 31-year-old Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III.

As we have previously reported, Sanchez was a suspect in custody that "stole and fatally crashed a Colorado State Patrol vehicle after fleeing from Otero County Sheriff's Deputies" last Tuesday, June 20th.

While fleeing along Highway 50, the suspect reportedly caused and attempted to cause multiple crashes with his and other vehicles.

CSP Troopers deployed stop sticks that caused Sanchez to lose control and crash into the side of a semi-truck that was parked along the side of the highway. The stolen CSP vehicle then caught on fire.

Law enforcement removed Sanchez from the vehicle and transported him to an area hospital.

Sanchez later died due to injuries he received during the crash. The truck driver was uninjured.

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the incident through interviews and a comprehensive review of material evidence.

Colorado State Patrol tells News5 the trooper who had their vehicle stolen was put on administrative leave but has been since cleared for return to duty. An investigation into if disciplinary action will be taken against the trooper is still ongoing.

