Colorado State Patrol launches 'Keep Your Cool' campaign

COLORADO — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is kicking off the new year by trying to crack down on speeding. CSP data shows that speeding jumped to the number one cause of injury and deadly crashes last year.

Speeding was in the number two spot for that statistic in both 2021 and 2022. To combat this, CSP has started the "Keep Your Cool" campaign.

Over the next couple weeks, there will be an increase in traffic enforcement across the state. CSP says they will also be educating people on better driving habits.

"Our purpose each and every day to go out and to address those concerns so motorists feel safe and can get from Point A to Point B at the end of the day," said Major Brian Lyons with the Colorado State Patrol.

Five counties, including both Pueblo and El Paso Counties were responsible for the bulk of the crashes that involved speeding last year.

