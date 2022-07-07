Colorado State Fair to have new fees on concessions

PUEBLO — The 150th Colorado State Fair will hit Pueblo August 26 through September 5 this year. With inflation impacting almost everything, an added fee will hit the concession stands this year.

Along with inflation, the Pueblo County Health Department increased the price on a special food license for vendors at events that went into effect July 1. One of these events is the Colorado State Fair.

While this increase may effect some vendors from setting up stands at the fair, General Manager Scott Stoller is confident that plenty of food vendors will be at the event.

"Food vendors are capitalists at heart so they're going to find that right balance between price and the volume that they need to do to actually sell the product," he said.

One way to save money and still attend the fair this year is to buy tickets now. Purchasing now can save you money rather than waiting until the Colorado State Fair begins.

For more information, visit the Colorado State Fair Website.

