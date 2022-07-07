Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado State Fair to have new fees on concessions

Inflation and a special food license will impact costs this year
How much would you pay for a deep-fried turkey leg or other goodies at the State Fair? Well, there could be some sticker shock for fairgoers this year as new fees are being imposed for food vendors. News5's Natalie Chuck explains how this could impact the state fair kicking off next month.
Colorado State Fair
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 11:59:34-04

PUEBLO — The 150th Colorado State Fair will hit Pueblo August 26 through September 5 this year. With inflation impacting almost everything, an added fee will hit the concession stands this year.

Along with inflation, the Pueblo County Health Department increased the price on a special food license for vendors at events that went into effect July 1. One of these events is the Colorado State Fair.

While this increase may effect some vendors from setting up stands at the fair, General Manager Scott Stoller is confident that plenty of food vendors will be at the event.

"Food vendors are capitalists at heart so they're going to find that right balance between price and the volume that they need to do to actually sell the product," he said.

One way to save money and still attend the fair this year is to buy tickets now. Purchasing now can save you money rather than waiting until the Colorado State Fair begins.

For more information, visit the Colorado State Fair Website.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation