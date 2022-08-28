Colorado State Fair parade brings in big crowds

PUEBLO — Thousands of people packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events. The 150th Colorado State Fair Parade happened in downtown Pueblo today.

Sheriff Kirk Taylor and radio personality Nick Donovan marshaled for the parade which featured over 100 participants.

This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year. Richards transformed the media program at PCC establishing video coverage of Pueblo high school football games, as well as campus events and programs. He also helped televise city council meetings and broadcast a majority of special events in Pueblo.

Don't miss out on more events happening all this weekend and next week at the Colorado State Fair.

