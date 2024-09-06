Watch Now
Colorado State Fair attendance numbers slightly down compared to last year

PUEBLO — Attendance numbers from the 2024 Colorado State Fair is slightly down compared to attendance from 2023.

Although attendance was slightly lower, food vendors News5 spoke with say it was still a profitable year for them.

How much money the Colorado State Fair generates for Pueblo and food vendors

You can view a comparison of attendance numbers below:

Day20242023
Opening Day31,43640,031
First Saturday52,99254,146
First Sunday41,70541,132
Monday29,37927,310
Tuesday34,57034,470
Wednesday41,54839,325
Thursday44,76551,983
Friday50,90752,059
Second Saturday66,87862,600
Second Sunday67,56077,734
Labor Day31,49428,366
Total493,234509,156

