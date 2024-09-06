Colorado State Fair attendance numbers slightly down compared to last year

PUEBLO — Attendance numbers from the 2024 Colorado State Fair is slightly down compared to attendance from 2023.

Although attendance was slightly lower, food vendors News5 spoke with say it was still a profitable year for them.

You can view a comparison of attendance numbers below:

Day 2024 2023 Opening Day 31,436 40,031 First Saturday 52,992 54,146 First Sunday 41,705 41,132 Monday 29,379 27,310 Tuesday 34,570 34,470 Wednesday 41,548 39,325 Thursday 44,765 51,983 Friday 50,907 52,059 Second Saturday 66,878 62,600 Second Sunday 67,560 77,734 Labor Day 31,494 28,366 Total 493,234 509,156

