Colorado State Fair attendance numbers slightly down compared to last year

PUEBLO — Attendance numbers from the 2024 Colorado State Fair is slightly down compared to attendance from 2023.
Although attendance was slightly lower, food vendors News5 spoke with say it was still a profitable year for them.
How much money the Colorado State Fair generates for Pueblo and food vendors
You can view a comparison of attendance numbers below:
|Day
|2024
|2023
|Opening Day
|31,436
|40,031
|First Saturday
|52,992
|54,146
|First Sunday
|41,705
|41,132
|Monday
|29,379
|27,310
|Tuesday
|34,570
|34,470
|Wednesday
|41,548
|39,325
|Thursday
|44,765
|51,983
|Friday
|50,907
|52,059
|Second Saturday
|66,878
|62,600
|Second Sunday
|67,560
|77,734
|Labor Day
|31,494
|28,366
|Total
|493,234
|509,156
