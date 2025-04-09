Colorado Springs woman asks for help finding a particular military uniform

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman turned to social media hoping for help from the public with tracking down a uniform in a certain size. Now News5 is helping to spread the word as she continues her search.

"Looking for a needle in a haystack," Rebecca Moore Marshall posted to a Facebook group.

She explained she and her husband met in 1998, marrying a year later. They went on to have three kids and two of their boys are commissioning into the Air Force in May!

"My husband would like to swear them in," Rebecca added in her post. "He wants to be in uniform. The problem is we've lost track of this uniform. It's from Cheyenne Mountain Air Station and is grey. Anyone happen to have one in size 48 regular just laying around? I know it's a longshot."

The Cheyenne Mountain facility became fully operational as the NORAD Combat Operations Center on April 20, 1966. It is now a Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS). CMSFS is managed by Space Base Delta 1 (U.S. Space Force) at Peterson SFB, and hosts the activities of several tenant units.

Rebecca's boys, Tim and Nick Marshall, are only 12 months apart in age. They are currently in the Air Force ROTC Detachment 820 at Texas Tech University, and both are on track to graduate in May. The pair is expected to leave for active duty training in cybersecurity at Keesler Air Force Base in July, according to Rebecca.

If you are able to help, please email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.

Tim and Nick grew up in Colorado Springs.

Air Force ROTC Detachment 820 Tim and Nick Marshall





