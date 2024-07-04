Colorado Springs Utilities working to restore power to customers on the northeast side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they are working to restore power to customers on the northeast side of the city Wednesday evening.

CSU says that the outage is affecting customers who live in the area of Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road. Originally, more than 3,000 customers were without power. CSU says that power has been restored for all but 13 customers.

They also say to treat any dark intersections as four way stops.

According to CSU, the issue is estimated to be resolved at 10 p.m. Wednesday. At this time, it is unclear what is causing the outage.

To stay up to date, visit CSU's outage map.

___





____

