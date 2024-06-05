Colorado Springs Utilities provides update on Drake Power Plant demolition

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) provided an update on the demolition of the Drake Power Plant on Wednesday.
In April 2023, CSU held an open house to discuss the demolition process for the plant.
The power plant permanently closed in August 2023.
CSU says their progress in the last couple months has been significant. They say through the process, they've ensured crews safety and protected the surrounding area.
According to CSU, they've started to tear down the main plant and its connecting structure. Through this month, CSU says they will dismantle the main building in sections rather than removing all at once to minimize dust.
CSU says they are also continuing to tear down auxiliary buildings. They also say the demolition is expected to finish on schedule by the end of the year.
