Colorado Springs Utilities proposing natural gas fuel rate increase

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be proposing an increase to natural gas fuel rates at Wednesday's Utilities Board meeting.

CSU says this is in response to rising market costs for natural gas coming out of the winter season.

Colorado Springs City Council will need to approve the new rates at their meeting on March 25. If approved, they will go into effect on April 1.

According to CSU, individual customer bill impacts will vary depending on the following:



weather

household use

home efficiency

CSU says the estimated impact would be about $6.50 per month for the average residential bill.

According to CSU, fuel rates fluctuate quarterly and are driven by market costs. They also say natural gas prices have increased heading into spring months.

CSU says there will be no change to electric costs this quarter. The last adjustment to fuel rates was in October, 2024.

Payment assistance is available year-round through Project COPE. Assistance is available from November 1 to April 30 through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP).

