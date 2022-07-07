Colorado Springs Utilities offers tips to beat the heat this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — With a hot weekend approaching, Colorado Springs Utilities released some tips to help keep cool and save money on utility bills.

Colorado Springs Utilities recommends opening doors and windows in the morning to cool down the house. Once the house is cooled, close doors, windows, curtains and blinds to protect from the sun's rays.

They also recommend using fans throughout the house, and if you have ceiling fans, have them rotate counterclockwise to push cool air downward.

Household appliances can let off extra heat. Try to use them in the mornings and evenings so they're not running in the heat of the day.

If a cooling system is available at home, set the thermostat higher when out and about, or during late-night hours. It is important to change the filter and clean out dirt that's around the cooling system.

Remember to water up to three days a week between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to reduce evaporation. If you have a leaky sprinkler, replace it within 10 days. Use water to clean off hard surfaces, and use a shut-off nozzle when using a hose.

Colorado Springs Utilities has also introduced a new program called Peak Energy Rewards. For more information about the program, visit the Colorado Springs Utilities website.

_____

