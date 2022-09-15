Colorado Springs Utilities expected to increase this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities announced that they anticipate "volatile natural gas prices this year" and they want to prepare customers for high winter bills.

The increased cost of electricity and heat is due to greater demand and limited supplies for natural gas around the world they said.

Several events are being credited to the increase including a slowdown in U.S. production, inflation, increased demand from international conflicts, drought conditions, and lower-than-average natural gas storage.

More customers use natural gas for heating in the winter so changes to natural gas prices could impact users in the winter more.

They also pointed to changing weather trends, the efficiency of appliances, conservation efforts, and home weatherization. They said while it's possible electric and natural gas rates will stay steady or even decrease this fall, bills are expected to be high this winter.

Colorado Springs Utilities recommend these simple steps to help manage heating costs:

Weatherstrip doors and windows to reduce the amount of air loss from your home

Change your furnace filter every 30 days and schedule a qualified contractor to perform an annual check-up.

During winter, set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees when home and 60 degrees when away or sleeping. CS Utilities offers a $50 rebate for installing ENERGY STAR smart thermostats

Springs Utilities said they buy natural gas at lower rates when demand isn't as high and uses other long-range tools to lock in a portion of supply at lower prices. All in an effort to protect customers from these changes in the market.

They also suggest these resources to help customers manage bills such as budget billing. Payment assistance is also available through COPE year-round. Low Income Energy Assistance Program also offers assistance beginning in November. Visit their website for more information.

