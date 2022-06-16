Colorado Springs Utilities discuss how much to increase rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Brace for another price increase. This time it's your utility bill.

Today Colorado Springs Utilities discussed how much of a price increase to approve.

The board has two choices, both choices raise rates.

The cost of producing energy has gone way up and that price increase gets passed on to customers.

Because rate increases have to be approved every three months, utilities have been paying more to produce power than they've been taking in from customers.

It's why there are two rate increase proposals on the table, one that makes up that deficit quicker and the other postpones it.

The board is split on which one to approve.

It's a couple of dollars difference a month between the two proposals. One of the main concerns debate is the impact on low-income residents living on a fixed income.

"The thinking for not doing it is that our ratepayers are being hit with lots of price increases inflation macro the board including at the gas pump," said Dave Donelson, Colorado Springs City Council. "It's one of those pay me now or pay me later."

With the lower rate, an average bill of around $260 a month would see a $27 a month increase.

The higher plan is one to two dollars more than that a month.

The utility board changes hats the last week of June and will have to make a decision on one or the other. Rates go up on July 1st.

Natural gas is a large driver behind this the price is up 150% since last December.

Production is still recovering from the pandemic, a lowering number of coal plants increases natural gas demand, and the Ukraine situation has led to exporting more natural gas.

Read more about the rate increase here.

_____

