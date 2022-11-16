Colorado Springs Utilities Board to discuss reduced rates for gas and electric

COLORADO SPRINGS — There could soon be a break on the bills of Colorado Springs Utilities Customers.

In an unanticipated move the utilities board will discuss a possible rate decrease for gas and electric. The board has to give an okay and then final approval has to happen a week later. If approved the reduction would start at the first of December.

“That is because the forecasted winter natural gas prices are coming in much lower than previously forecasted,” said Danielle Nieves with Colorado Springs Utilities, “Because we're a nonprofit municipally owned utility, we are able to pass on those savings to our customers.”

With extended cold in the forecast customers could still face high utility bills if not careful.

“With higher inflation, people are paying more for things like gas, and groceries. So it's really important to start taking steps to conserve energy in the home,” said Danielle Nieves with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Weather caused inflation on a utility bill is something that can be countered.

Know that lighting accounts for about 15% of most power bills. Turn them off when possible.

Check windows and doors to make sure they are not leaking air. It is inexpensive to replace worn out seals. If that is not in the budget there are free options. “If you have a really drafty front door and you roll a towel to keep that cold draft out, it keeps you warmer, it keeps you from turning up the thermostat,” said Nieves.

Give or take ten degrees on a thermostat makes a big difference on a heating bill.

Newer smart thermostats automatically adjust to temperatures for factors like time of day and if someone is home. The high-tech option offers some lessons for people with manual controls. Getting in the habit of adjusting the temperature saves.

“Set the thermostat in the winter months to about 68 degrees when you’re home, lower if you're away or asleep,” said Nieves. “Smart thermostats can save you over the year on an average household about $145.”

____

