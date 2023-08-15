Colorado Springs Tigers invite girls to try hockey for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Tigers invited girls from across the Pikes Peak region to try hockey in July at the World Arena.

Equipment was provided to those who participated and no previous hockey or skating experience was required. The team puts on these events once or twice a year.

The Tigers are an all-girl hockey team that is led by female coaches. The team competes in the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association.

Below is a list of programs that the Tigers offer for girls:



ages 12 and under

ages 15 and under

ages 19 and under

"I think it's really great to see the growth of female, girls hockey in our community, in the country," said Veronica Collins, Girls Program Coordinator. "I also have a number of female coaches which I think is really important for the girls to have female role models on the benches and on the ice with them. I think it's an awesome opportunity."

To learn more about the hockey team, visit the Colorado Springs Tigers Youth Hockey Website.

