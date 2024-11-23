Colorado Springs Switchbacks take the USL Conference Championship title!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday morning the Colorado Springs Switchbacks hosted the USL Championship at Weidner Field against Rhode Island.

Last week, Switchbacks were in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. This was the first time Switchbacks FC hosted the game.

Kickoff for the Championship game was 10 a.m. this morning.

By halftime, the Switchbacks were up 2-0 against Rhode Island. In the second half, Damus scored one final goal.

The Switchbacks won 3-0 against Rhode Island FC.

For the first time in ten seasons, the Switchbacks are the official Champions of the USL Conference.

