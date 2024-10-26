Colorado Springs shows results of '1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings' initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After finishing its inaugural '1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings' initiative, the city of Colorado Springs released findings on year one.

The initiative saw more than 800 events across the city.

In Cottonwood Creek, these gatherings have been a staple thanks in part to one neighbor in particular.

"I wanted to have an opportunity for our neighbors to be able to know that they matter, that they're seen, that people know their names," said Cottonwood Creek resident Kara Zimmerman.

Zimmerman moved to Cottonwood Creek 10 years ago, she’s had plenty of potlucks and cookouts in her driveway. This summer, her usual events were registered as part of roughly 880 neighborhood gatherings across Colorado Springs.

Some of Zimmerman's neighbors shared how they enjoy the gatherings, and use them as a chance to get to know their neighbors.

"You get a chance to sit down with them, talk to them, get a little history on them, and just get to know them and the family," said neighbor Eric Kahle.

"We ended up formally meeting neighbors that we’ve lived near," said neighbor Matt Chavez.

City findings show more than 55,000 residents took part in a gathering. Among hosts surveyed, 95% say they felt more connected to their neighborhood. 96% percent say they felt their gathering made a “positive impact” on their neighborhoods.

Zimmerman says the city shouldn’t stop with this past summer's results.

"I'm concerned. I feel like they might not even made it all the way to 1,000 and I would like more people to know about it, and more people to get involved," Zimmerman said.