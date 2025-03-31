Colorado Springs sex crime victim speaks out about disturbing allegations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs man is accused of a disturbing crime that allegedly happened inside a public store.

WARNING: Some details in this article contain unsettling information.

According to arrest papers obtained by News5, 25-year-old Nathan Xayavong is a suspect in two different crimes.

The first incident happened on Dec. 28, according to online court records. In the first case, Xayavong is charged with indecent exposure, masturbation and sexual contact without consent. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The second incident reportedly happened on March 13. In the second case, Xayavong is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, masturbation with a child present, which is a felony. Xayavong is also charged with sexual contact without consent, which is a misdemeanor.

News5 obtained the arrest papers for the second case, arrest papers were not available for the first case. A two-year-old is listed as one of the victims in the case alongside two women.

According to the affidavit, police were called to a location at about 3:27 p.m. News5 learned from the victim that the location was the Dollar Tree at 5673 N. Academy Boulevard near Vickers.

"[The victim] said an unknown male was following them around the store until they went to the cash register," part of the arrest papers read. "[redacted] was placing items on the counter to pay, [redacted] was in the grocery cart, and she was standing behind them. The same unknown male was standing behind her and she felt the individual 'super close.' [Redacted] noticed his pants were down."

According to the arrest papers, at least one victim saw what they believed was "semen" dripping off the suspect's hand. She also cleaned the substance off of her hair and found that it was on the back of her shirt. Video surveillance "substantiates" the statement, according to the arrest papers.

The arrest papers go on to state one of the officers was familiar with a previous investigation where the suspect was identified as Nathan Xayavong, who was driving a gray Honda. The surveillance video from the March 13 incident showed the suspect arriving and leaving in a gray Honda. That afternoon officers made contact with Xayavong in the parking lot of his apartment complex. When confronted about what happened at the Dollar Tree, Xayavong reportedly said, "I sprayed something on somebody with a syringe, it was spit and stuff."

The affidavit adds that in the previous incident Xayavong was served and released on March 1, and that the previous incident had happened on Dec. 28.

Police tell News5 they are not seeking other victims as of last week, but given the nature of the allegations and that it involved two different victims, the suspect reportedly doesn't know, News5 is choosing to cover these cases.

News5 has been in contact with the victim of the March 13 incident and the victim in the Dec. 28 incident.

"This is clearly not his first time doing disgusting [stuff] like this," the victim of the March 13 incident wrote in part on social media. "I WILL NOT rest until he is behind bars. Because there are millions of women out there who don’t get justice."

It is the policy of News5 not to share mugshots in most cases, as the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

Xayavong is scheduled to appear in court on April 24 for both cases; one hearing is for a pre-trial conference, while the felony case is for an arraignment.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.