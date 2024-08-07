Colorado Springs sees an uptick in graffiti reports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Graffiti is a growing problem in Colorado Springs, turning the city's beautiful landscape into an eyesore.

City crews responsible for clean-up say they are seeing an uptick in people reporting the graffiti.

"We are seeing more graffiti at different locations," said Tom Wasinger, acting code enforcement manager at City of Colorado Springs.

Wasinger says locations include some unusual places people don't normally have access to.

The problem is once graffiti is painted over, it keeps coming back to the same spot.

"We are just behind the number of complaints coming. We take one step forward, and we are taking two steps back," Wasinger said.

Eric Maki, who walks on the Sinton Trail every day, says graffiti is becoming an eyesore.

"It's childish and annoying," Maki said.

The Springs Cleanup team says reporting online helps crews respond quicker. On the GoCOS App, the public can share graffiti descriptions with specific locations.

"It gives more eyes on the street," Wasinger said.

The city says it wants to work with private property owners who have been

targeted multiple times, asking them to reach out to the team.

If people have unwanted beige, brown, or white paint, they can donate to the team.



