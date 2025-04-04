Colorado Springs school districts hosting special education conference

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free, half-day conference and resource fair is being held on Saturday for families and caregivers of students receiving special education services.

The conference aims to help connect these families with essential community resources. It will be held Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sierra High School, which is located on Jet Wing Drive.

The conference will be hosted by the following school districts:



Harrison School District 2

Widefield School District 3

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Colorado Springs School District 11

Academy School District 20

The theme of the event is "Together We Thrive," and it aims to provide families with an opportunity to hear from expert speakers, including representatives from the PEAK Parent Center and Harrison School District 2.

Families will also gain valuable insights into navigating special education services and advocating for their children.

For more information about the event and to register, click here.

