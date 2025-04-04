Colorado Springs school districts hosting special education conference

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free, half-day conference and resource fair is being held on Saturday for families and caregivers of students receiving special education services.
The conference aims to help connect these families with essential community resources. It will be held Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sierra High School, which is located on Jet Wing Drive.
The conference will be hosted by the following school districts:
- Harrison School District 2
- Widefield School District 3
- Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
- Colorado Springs School District 11
- Academy School District 20
The theme of the event is "Together We Thrive," and it aims to provide families with an opportunity to hear from expert speakers, including representatives from the PEAK Parent Center and Harrison School District 2.
Families will also gain valuable insights into navigating special education services and advocating for their children.
For more information about the event and to register, click here.
___
Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation
Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.