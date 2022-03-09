Colorado Springs School District 11 names new acting superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs District 11 School Board named Dr. Nicholas Gledich, who was superintendent of the district for 9 years until he retired in 2018, as the acting/interim superintendent for the district.

The move comes after the district parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas March 2.

Gledich takes the reins from Daniel Hoff, who was acting superintendent following the mutual separation between the district and Thomas last week.

In a press release, the District 11 board described Gledich as a "widely respected and experienced leader in public education, and they viewed him as "the right person to guide the District through the next phase of D11 leadership."

The board has initiated a search for a permanent superintendent, and they say they are "excited to engage with a talented and diverse group of candidates" for the role. However, they also said that "no specific candidates have been identified or recruited yet."

_____

