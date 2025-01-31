Colorado Springs School District 11 explains how they will handle federal immigration policies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officials with Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) sent an email to parents explaining how schools will handle federal immigration policies.

You can read the email below:

"District 11 is deeply committed to the education, safety, and well-being of every student we serve. We know that some of our families may have questions or concerns regarding how schools are impacted by federal immigration policies, and we want to reaffirm our dedication to providing all students with access to a safe and supportive learning environment.



The U.S. Supreme Court’s Plyler v. Doe decision ensures that every child, regardless of immigration status, has the right to a free public education. Additionally, Colorado law affirms that school districts cannot deny admission to students based on their immigration status.



In District 11 our focus is, and will continue to be, providing a welcoming environment where students can thrive. Federal and state laws, as well as our district policies, protect students from discrimination or harassment on the basis of immigration status or any other protected class. We do not inquire into or collect information about the immigration status of our students or their families.



We are also committed to maintaining the privacy and dignity of all students and families. While we cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies as required by law, our primary responsibility is to our students’ safety, education, and success.



Thank you for trusting District 11 with your child’s education. We remain focused on fostering a safe, equitable, and supportive learning environment for every student." Michael Gaal, Colorado Springs School District 11 Superintendent

