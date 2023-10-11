Colorado Springs Salvation Army is in need of unopened candy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Salvation Army is getting ready for its annual Trunk or Treat event, but they could use some help from the community.

The Salvation Army is asking community members to drop off unopened candy to their location at 908 Yuma Street.

Those looking to drop off candy can do so on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This year's Trunk or Treat will reportedly feature a twist.

The Salvation Army will be partnering with local car clubs to fill the parking lot of their building with classic cars and trucks.

About a thousand kids are expected to show up on Halloween to collect candy and play games.

Free hot dogs and chips will also be available.

The Trunk or Treat event will take place on October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For many, trunk-or-treating proposes a safer alternative to kids trick-or-treating.

Trunk-or-treating allows families to have a similar experience all in one supervised area.

Halloween is often a perfect storm for pedestrian accidents due to all of the children walking around outside without lights. In fact, the risk of pedestrian fatalities is 43% higher on Halloween night.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.