Trunk-or-Treat events provide a safer way to celebrate Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween weekended is almost here are there are lots of ways you can celebrate the holiday with your family. One event that has gained popularity over the years is trunk-or-treating, and can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating for children.

Trunk-or-treating allows families to have the same experience as traditional trick-or-treating with everything in one area. Many churches and businesses host the event free to the community, lining cars up with open trunks in parking lots.

Halloween is unfortunately the perfect storm for pedestrian accidents, with children walking outside at night mixed with lights causing distraction for drivers. The risk of pedestrian fatalities is 43% higher on Halloween night.

There are many trunk-or-treating events happening in Colorado Springs, including one at Heart of the Springs Church. Dustin Fisher, a pastor at the church, said last year they had around 2,000 people show up to the event in their back parking lot.

"Each person decorates their trunk, we'll even have a little competition of who has the best decorations. We're estimating right now we have about 27,000 pieces of candy based on what we added up in counted so far," Fisher said.

He said there will be around 25 vehicles at their event handing out candy from the trunk of their cars, plus food trucks and bounce houses. Most of these events take place on Friday and Saturday which means parents don't have to worry about getting their children up for school the next morning.

Here is a list of events happening in Colorado Springs this weekend:

Boo at the Zoo: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Friday to Monday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fright at the Boo-seum: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Saturday to Monday

Halloween Spooktacular Weekend, Colorado Springs KOA, Friday to Sunday

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Red Leg Brewing Company, Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Cole Market, Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

