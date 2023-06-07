Colorado Springs, reserve a spot to have your voice etched into history

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Recordings of Colorado Springs residents will be preserved in the Library of Congress. The national nonprofit company StoryCorps will be in the city for most of the month of June.

StoryCorps will be recording both in-person and virtual interviews of Colorado Springs residents for preservation as part of their mobile tour. The site manager told News5 about how unique of an experience this is for the city.

"I've been able to connect with people from Colorado and Utah and Kansas and it's nice to see that," said Franchesca Peña, the Site Manager for StoryCorps Mobile Tour. "I've learned that there's so many different ways to live a life. There's so many different paths that you can take."

The interviews will be hosted by Colorado Public Radio and KRCC. StoryCorps is currently accepting reservations to record an interview.

To set up an interview, or to learn about the nonprofit, call 1-800-850-4406, or visit the StoryCorps Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.