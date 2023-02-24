Colorado Springs renters create tenant association

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a group of renters in Colorado Springs who just formed a unique tenants association.

“The purpose of the association truly is to promote community from within our building,” said Centennial Plaza Tenants Association (CPTA), Chair, Betty Field.

The Centennial Plaza Apartments just east of downtown Colorado Springs are subsidized housing managed by the Colorado Springs Housing Authority,

The complex is home to senior citizens and people with disabilities.

“My unit is wheelchair accessible. And I couldn't be more grateful to have an apartment where I can safely maneuver through the rooms, access my kitchen, my bathroom, things like that safely,,” said Field.

One goal of the new CPTA is to create a sense of community with neighbors knowing neighbors.

Gloria Ordonez a resident and board member said, “It's like, ‘How you doing? Everything okay.’ That's important for seniors and for the disabled, then to know that there's another person on your side.”

The sense of community is social, but also a way for residents to recognize and unite on common concerns.

“This is not an opportunity to beat up on management. It's not a neighbor complaint thing,” said Field, “You know, everybody wants to be heard. But we're adults. We all know that we're not going to get everything we want, but we want to be heard.”

“To be on the knowing side, and not to be as ignorant, to me is important.,” said Ordonez

Management is not always happy with what the tenants association wants them to address.

And sometimes tenants have to back down.

“If we bring a concern to management, and they hear us and explain to us why that's not going to work, then on we move, because we don't expect to get everything we want,’ said Field.

Tenant association members see this as a proactive approach to resolving problems sooner rather than later.

____

