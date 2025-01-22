Colorado Springs prepared for wildfires in wake of devastation in Los Angeles

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we continue to watch the devastation left by Los Angeles wildfires, many are reminded of how we live with the near constant danger of wildfire here in southern Colorado.

This continues to raise the question, are we prepared?

According to a joint letter by the following agencies, the answer is yes:



Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Police Department

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

They offered some ways our emergency services stay prepared, which includes the following:

a multi-agency response system

rigorous training for firefighter and first responders

regular townhalls with the community

However, this does not mean wildfires won't occur. They say this is why we as a community need to be doing our best to prepare.

Some things you can do to be sure you're prepared include the following:



signing up for Peak Alerts

making a plan for you and your family in case of an emergency

practicing wildfire mitigation tactics on your property

To view the full letter, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

WATCH: Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

WATCH: Know your emergency alerts

___





